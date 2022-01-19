When it comes to teaching the biggest of big honors came for Margaret Johnson this week as she was named Pauls Valley's district teacher of the year.
Johnson stepped up to accept the honor Monday during a ceremony limited by spiking COVID-19 numbers leading to closed in-person classes and a move to virtual learning all this week.
Johnson, a special education teacher at the local junior high, was joined by two other site teachers of the year at the Jan. 17 ceremony, Michelle Wood from the high school and first grade teacher Carrie Daniel. Fifth grade language arts teacher Amy Watson from the intermediate school was unable to attendance.
“I'm just honored by this; really, really honored,” said a smiling Johnson, who is a 2003 graduate of Pauls Valley High School.
“I was taught by those guys,” she said while gesturing toward Kirk Moore, now the high school principal, and Chad Chronister, who was set for a live stream of the ceremony.
After graduating from high school Johnson earned a degree in anthropology from Brigham Young University followed by a master's degree in school counseling.
She started teaching special education at Putnam City North before returning to Pauls Valley in 2012.
Now Johnson teaches a “severely profound” special education class with seventh through ninth grade students at the junior high.
As for those students, Johnson believes they will express themselves for sure when they learn about their teacher's big award.
“They'll cheer and be clapping. They'll let me know how happy they are about it.”
Those students and the impact of seeing them learn is right at the top of the things Johnson likes about being a teacher.
“I love kids and love seeing them learning things they can share with someone else. Is there anything better than that,” she said.
“What I like about teaching is to be able to see the direct impact on students every day.”
After the honor was announced Johnson received gift baskets going to the local teacher of the year as a number of items were donated by a variety of local businesses.
Superintendent Mike Martin opened the ceremony with a reminder the honor is pretty special since it comes from other teachers.
“It's quite an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Martin said.
The way the process works is teachers are the ones who select teachers of the year at each of the four local schools.
Those honorees are then asked to fill out a more detailed packet with information about themselves before a professional development committee consisting of an administrator, teachers and a counselor selects the teacher for the district honor.
