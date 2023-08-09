Life has turned upside down a little for Garvin County prosecutors and even judges ever since a probation office closed its doors in Pauls Valley.
On the bright side it looks like the closure several weeks ago of a state Department of Corrections (DOC) probation office here could only be a temporary setback.
What officials are finding out is it becomes difficult to monitor convicted offenders without a probation office in Pauls Valley or anywhere in Garvin County.
Kay Thompson, chief of communications and government relations for the DOC, says the higher cost of leasing an office in Pauls Valley led to its closure.
“We didn’t plan on closing that office for a long time,” Thompson said, referring to the space closed here in PV.
“The building we were in was too large for us, and the caseload in Garvin County is down.”
She’s quick to add the plan is to turn that situation around when another spot for the right cost can be found.
“We’re actively trying to find a new office in Pauls Valley. So far we haven’t been able to. We’re trying. We’ve just had zero luck in finding new office space.”
With the office closed for several weeks offenders in Garvin County are supposed to report to a probation office in Purcell.
“We know some people can’t get to Purcell, so we’re scheduling home visits and (online) Zoom meetings,” Thompson said.
One Garvin County official confirms the office closure here has resulted in problems being able to check up on convicted felons as a way to ensure they’re following the conditions of their sentences.
“We’re without any type of supervision the county,” said Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner.
“When there’s no office I don’t know how to order someone to be supervised when they’re on probation. It hinders our ability to effectively supervise someone on a felony conviction.
“People typically with felony convictions don’t want incarceration. Their sentence could need supervision so we can make sure they’re doing the right things.
“Without the ability to supervise them it hinders our ability to see if they are complying with the law.”
Miner adds having state probation officers right here in the county is the way to go since they are best equipped to check up on offenders.
“It’s nice to have somebody here to go check on someone,” he said. “Probation officers can go to someone’s house and check on them without a warrant. They can walk in the residence without a warrant.
“I would like to see a probation and parole office in Garvin County.”
