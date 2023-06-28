July 4th event goes patriotic

A red, white and blue flair will naturally be front and center again for an Independence Day celebration in Pauls Valley.
As in the past the patriotic gathering will be in and around Pauls Valley’s football stadium in Wacker Park on Tuesday, July 4.
“It’s a family friendly event with fun for all ages,” said Callie Henry of the local House Church, which also heads up the Love PV campaign raising money to provide Pauls Valley and Whitebead students with school supplies when the new school year arrives in August.
“There will be inflatables for the kids, bull riding for all ages, shopping for jewelry, household goods and yummy food,” she said. “There will be a vendor doing chair massages and spa treatments.”
Food trucks featuring Mexican, barbecue, gourmet burgers, carnival food and snow cones are scheduled to start offering their tasty treats around 5 p.m.
The gates to the stadium open up at 6 p.m.
The group Ray and the High Rollers are set to provide live music starting at 7 p.m.
About 30 minutes later or so the spotlight is on something this celebration is known for – a watermelon seed spitting contest. Trophies will go to the best seed spitters in each age category as those interested in taking part can sign up starting at 6 p.m.
Then it’s a glow in the dark dance party starting around 9 p.m.
“It’s so fun, and the kids especially love it. We will have glow items to purchase as well.”
What many folks come to see – the fireworks show – starts to light up the sky at around 9:30 p.m.
“The grand finale is a tribute to America with the national anthem, color guard and an exceptional 20-minute fireworks display,” Henry adds.
