Obituaries
David Michael Jones, 83, was born on June 12, 1939 to Meaders and Catherine Mae Jones in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and went to be with his Lord at his home in Pauls Valley on July 3, 2022. He and his daughter Catherine Elinor married his beloved wife, the former Wilma Bettes, and her son Clayt…
Warren Gene Surrell of Maysville was born on October 20, 1960 in Richmond, California to Clarence and Darlene (Darling) Surrell and passed from this life on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in his home at the age of 61 years.
Barbara Ruth Turner of Maysville passed away at the age of 63 on Thursday, June 16, 2022, after a short, yet courageous, battle with cancer. She left this world peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Wayne Poyner, 93, faithful servant of the Lord, was taken to his heavenly home when his Master called on Sunday evening, June 19, 2022.
Earl Hugh Gibson of Pauls Valley passed away at his home on June 17, 2022 at the age of 87 years, 11 months and 17 days.
