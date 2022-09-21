Junior high gets a blue ribbon

One of Pauls Valley’s schools is receiving an honor not seen in these parts for some time.
The announcement coming last week is the junior high here is one of only four schools in Oklahoma and nearly 300 in the country to be named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
PV Superintendent Mike Martin offered up the news a little early to all five members of the local school board during a regular meeting a week ago.
“It’s a really big honor,” Martin said.
“It’s been a while since we had a school around here get a blue ribbon. Whitebead was blue ribbon in 1999.
“This honor is not just for the junior high because the teachers and staff at our other schools had a lot to do with this.”
Along with Pauls Valley Junior High, other Oklahoma schools getting the high marks are Checotah Intermediate School, Cheyenne Elementary School and Warner Elementary School.
A total of 297 schools in the country were awarded the blue ribbon for this year.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dream,” said U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a released statement.
“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children.
“Blue Ribbon schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.
“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives,” he adds.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student “subgroups.”
The national education department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.
“Exemplary High-Performing” schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or national normed tests.
“Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing” schools are among their states highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s students groups and all students.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated for the blue ribbon honor each year.
