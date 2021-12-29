Just a little more time for taxpayers

For all you taxpayers out there – you still have a little extra time to get the deed done.
Garvin County Treasurer Sandy Goggans has announced the deadline to pay property taxes will be extended by a few days.
Normally the deadline is the last day of the year, Dec. 31.
That's not the case this year as Garvin County officials are following state guidelines, which call for the courthouse to be closed New Year's Eve Day.
As a result, the tax deadline is being extended to Monday, Jan. 3. The courthouse and treasurer's office close at 4:30 p.m. that day.
Anyone making half payments by the new deadline have until March 31, 2022 to submit the remainder.
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the holiday season and beyond at various Garvin County spots.
• Thursday, Dec. 30 (11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Saturday, Jan. 8 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – KATT Pauls Valley at Tio's Mexican Restaurant, West Grant and Indian Meridian in PV. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Thursday, Jan. 13 (2 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Friday, Jan. 14 (2:30 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Monday, Jan. 17 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refinery. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School. Call Gloria Conner at 580-788-2565.
• Thursday, Jan. 20 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
