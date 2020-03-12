An event coming to the heart of Pauls Valley may be an organized thing but it’s more about getting together with friends and just having a nice walk.
A noncompetitive walk in PV, led by members of the America’s Walking Club, is coming on Saturday, March 14.
Although there’s no official starting time, Anne Grenier says there’s a window of time on that day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., when walkers can gather at the local train depot and take the stroll on two specific routes.
“We walk because we enjoy walking and we get to see new sights,” Grenier said, adding there are a couple of formal walking clubs in Oklahoma.
“It’s not a race. You don’t have to show up at a certain time with a gun going off to signal the start. You walk at your own pace.”
The event is actually called volkssporting, which started in Germany and involves a personal fitness sports and recreation program offering things like casual walks.
Volkssporting in the U.S. is sponsored by the American Volkssport Association, which has a nationwide network of about 300 active clubs and more than 300 events like the one this weekend in Pauls Valley.
In fact, the theme of the national organization is “fun, fitness and friendship.”
“Over the years we have walked in every county in Oklahoma,” Grenier said.
“We would love to have new members, but it is more for us to find new places to walk and give us time to see new things.”
The March 14 event will involve routes of 5 and 10 kilometers on routes mapped out in advance.
“We don’t arm wrestle them into doing a certain route. It will include routes in the downtown area, Wacker Park and some of Pauls Valley’s residential areas.”
When walk day does arrive participants can take part for free unless they wish to get club credit. Children under the age of 12 will need to be accompanied by an adult and pets are allowed if kept on a leash.
The event is sponsored by the Wandergruppe Walking Club. More information is online.
