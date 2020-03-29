Reclaiming the identity of the political party he strongly supports is the hope of Gabriel Caldwell, 35.
“I’m a lefty. I’m a member of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party,” he said. “The party has never really shifted to what it really is. It’s made too much effort to seem moderate.
“I usually shy away from making predictions, but my preference is Bernie Sanders,” Caldwell said.
Troy Fullerton, 57, said he is confident President Trump can take down whichever Democrat winds up as the party’s nominee.
“You’ve got a senile old man who thinks Super Tuesday is on a Thursday and tries to remind us about President Obama’s legacy," Fullerton said, referring to Joe Biden. “Then you have a socialist who’s never had a real job and honeymooned in Moscow. Americans are never going to accept his policies or vote him into office."
Fullerton was referring to Bernie Sanders' trip to Moscow soon after he was married in 1988 to establish a sister-city relationship between Burlington, Vermont, and Yaroslavl.
But as the two push for their respective parties, others are abandoning them to remain independent.
“I am fed up with the right and the left and their unwillingness to bend and compromise on things," said Dave Buckner, 63. “That’s why I’m registered as an Independent.”
The three spoke to the Pauls Valley Democrat for the latest installment of “Pulse of the Voters,” a project of CNHI, the paper’s parent company.
Direction of Democrats
Caldwell graduated from Pauls Valley High School in 2004 before going on to earn a master’s degree in political science from Oklahoma State University.
Now working in Florida at a turbine wind operation, Caldwell said he still keeps a close eye on home with family still living here.
Caldwell said the Democratic Party hasn't actually pushed toward its more progressive identity.
“There were a lot of people who wanted to run because they felt they had something to say. There were some that might call themselves progressive but most were still working hard to be portrayed as a moderate.”
Now, it's down to Sanders and Biden.
Caldwell said he believes the two candidates provide a “nice contrast” to each other and should further that discussion about the party’s true identity.
“It’s a healthy thing for the party to have these discussions about whether it’s moderate, whether it is liberal,” he said.
“Bernie brought more people into the party than wouldn’t have been there. He’s giving younger people a candidate they feel gives them a voice.
“The Democratic Party has not done a very good job of protecting labor and labor related issues," he added. "Bernie has labor roots and has been a member of a union. I support him because of his economic and labor policies.
Trump wins over voter
As for Trump, Fullerton, the chairman of the Garvin County Republican Party, admits he wasn’t a fan during the race four years ago.
“When Trump was first running in 2016 he was not my favorite candidate,” he said. “When the choice was him or Hillary I had to vote for him. With many of her comments I believed she would upend the social fabric of our society. We couldn’t allow that to happen.”
Fullerton said Trump's time in office has won him over despite some of the president's edgy behavior.
“He has delighted me with the things he’s done,” he said, citing as examples moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and turning away from Obama’s transgender policies for schools.
“I appreciate his efforts to restore our liberties, jump start the economy. Blacks have been streaming out of the Democratic Party because they don’t accept what it’s been offering.
“He has actually kept his promise. He’s actually done what he campaigned on.
“I don’t agree with everything he does or what he says or how he says it," Fullerton said of Trump. "Yes, he’s rough around the edges, but he gets things done.”
Fed up with both
Buckner is a familiar face in Pauls Valley as he’s often the guy greeting visitors at the Reynolds Recreation Center. He’s also a guy who in the past has bought into the messages coming from both sides of the political aisle.
“I’m moderate, middle of the road,” Buckner said, explaining that he is an independent today, has been a Democrat in the past and that he was always fiscally conservative.
But he has ruled out Trump.
“I will pay close attention, but I’ve already made up my mind. I’m pretty convinced that I want the Republicans out of the White House, specifically Mr. Trump. .... His behavior is just outrageous.”
On the conservative side, Buckner does agree with the right when it comes to building walls and better securing the U.S.-Mexican border, especially with the threats coming from the potential spread of the coronavirus.
But he said he is not impressed with Sanders or Biden.
“In this region of the country there are some things about Sanders that I like, but he is too extreme. He’s too sympathetic with the far left,” Buckner said.
“I’m not a big fan of Mr. Biden, but I might be forced to vote for him.”
One thing he said is certain — the fall campaign will not enlighten any voters.
“It’s just going to be bloody, less issue-based and more mud slinging than any of us would like to see,” Buckner added.
