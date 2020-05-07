Keeping it cool at dog park

Us humans aren't the only ones needing to keep cool during hot weather as a Pauls Valley fundraiser is now looking to help those dogs visiting a local park made just for them.
The call is out to pitch in a donation or two as all money raised will be used to add a doggy splash pad to the Paws Valley Dog Park located in Wacker Park.
The campaign to raise the money is being led by members of a dog park committee working with P.A.W.S., which is short for the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society.
“It's been the dream for some of us to have some kind of wet splashy thing at the park to keep dogs cool,” said Steve Freeman of the committee.
“We're eyeing a fire hydrant that squirts in three different directions.
“This is not going to be a big thing. We're just trying to help out the dogs.”
Freeman says the “top end” cost of the splash pad is in the $5,000 range.
The water-spraying addition, shaped like a fire hydrant, is designed to give dogs who love to play in water a way to cool off when temperatures are high.
The local dog park itself opened in October 2018 as the facility with chain link fencing is split into two areas – one for larger dogs and the other for the smaller pooches.
The plan is to raise enough money to add the splash pad to the features already at the park – benches for humans and ramps for dogs to play.
From all indications the park has been a big hit for local dog owners, as well as some travelers coming off Interstate 35 to give their pooches a pit stop.
“I think it's been excellent,” Freeman tells the PV Democrat.
“We've gotten reviews on Google that are absolutely great for the park, five stars sometimes. The feedback we've gotten on the park has been great.”
Along with providing dogs a place to stretch their legs and have some fun, Freeman also believes it's been a good place for their owners.
“It's an opportunity for dog lovers and their dogs to have something to build neighborliness,” he said.
“It's a great way to meet people with similar interests and have a place for dogs to play together.”
To donate to the splash pad and hydrant, see the donate page on the website –pawsvalley.weebly.com – or contact anyone on the park’s committee: Mickie Grimmett, Tammy Ward, Lisa Pratt, Cathy and Brett Agee or Steve Freeman.
