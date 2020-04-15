One tradition for many when it comes to wrapping up payments for those pesky property taxes is something a Garvin County official hopes they will avoid this year.
What Sandy Goggans is asking the public to do is pay those taxes without having to actually come to the courthouse in Pauls Valley.
The reason for that is pretty simple – safety guidelines in place for all of us when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goggans, the longtime treasurer in Garvin County, says taxpayers need to be using the mail or paying online because of safety concerns related to the virus.
“There are some people that are still coming to the courthouse,” Goggans said.
“They're used to being able to come to the courthouse to pay, so there's got to be drop boxes. We do have a drop box in the first floor annex, but I wish they would not come to use it.
“Some people feel they need to come. A lot of people pay their taxes with cash. We can't make change for them right now, but people are dropping cash in the box and they're not getting change or a receipt.
“We're trying to get people to do the payments by putting it in the mail or go online and pay there.”
With property taxes many landowners pay half of their taxes by the traditional deadline of Dec. 31 with the remainder by about three months later.
That deadline has been extended to April 30.
“If they're delinquent on their payments, there's no extension for that.”
As for those area residents making that trip to the courthouse, safety measures have been tightened as visitors now have their temperature taken as a way to check the possibility of fever, which is one of the symptoms of the virus.
They also must pass through a metal detector and follow the instructions of a county deputy overseeing security at the building's single public entrance on the west side annex door.
“It's made it more difficult on us because we have about half staff right now and I'm rotating them,” the treasurer said.
“We do have less foot traffic, but things are different here like it is for everybody else. We're just doing the best that we can.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of people paying online. I'm encouraging them to put it in the mail or pay online.”
