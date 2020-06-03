Keeping voters safe is the plan

Plans are still moving forward to ensure voters in Garvin County stay safe when they show up to cast their ballots on election day later this month.
Election Board Secretary Gayla Dean has already announced a plan that includes bringing in more workers, possibly serving as volunteers, to help with some sanitizing and social distancing at the 16 precincts in the county during the June 30 primary election.
Hoping to get some of those volunteers from the dozen fire departments in Garvin County is Dave Johnson, who works with those agencies as the county's emergency management director.
“I'm sending a letter out to all fire departments in Garvin County to ask firefighters to help work the election,” Johnson said this week during a meeting with county commissioners Kenneth Holden, Gary Ayres and Mike Gollihare.
“I'm asking all 12 departments if they can send two people each. That would give us 24 in all to help with the election.”
Volunteers will be used to occasionally wipe down voting areas to keep them sanitized and help keep voters socially distanced at each precinct on election day.
“We'll also have masks for the public when they come to vote.”
Officials plan to use a county machine to sanitize each precinct after the election is over.
Hopes are the primary vote will also provide an idea of what can be strengthened for the safety of the precincts and voting process before November's general election.
As for the June primary, Friday, June 5 is the last day to register to be eligible for the election.
In Garvin County the race for sheriff is the top draw as four candidates, all Republicans, are on the ballot.
Sheriff Jim Mullett, appointed to the office in 2019 after several years as undersheriff, is set to face three challengers – Tony Rust, Shane Rich and Dan Deal.
Along with state and congressional races, other elections also now scheduled for that same date are a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district, a sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood and a city council race in Lindsay.
Also on the ballot is a state question proposing an expansion of Medicaid coverage in Oklahoma.
