Kicking up some chamber honors

The theme is “Boots and Bling” for this year's annual celebration banquet for the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The event is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Bosa Center.
Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to put on their best boots and “sparkliest bling” for a banquet featuring live music, fajitas, cash bar, dessert dash, silent auction and raffle.
Looking to recognize those who have made a difference in Pauls Valley, the honors of “Citizen of the Year” and “Corporate Citizen of the Year” will be announced at the gathering.
Contact the chamber at 405-238-6491 for more.
•••
Remember there's still time to get things cleaned up in Pauls as part of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign.
One way is fees at the local solid waste transfer station will be waived from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in April.
Pauls Valley residents wanting to take advantage of the offer must bring a city of PV water bill that includes sanitation charges.
Then there's the Litter Free PV drive, also known as Pockets of Progress.
Local residents, families, school kids, businesses, churches and civic groups are invited to join the effort by pitching in to clean up the community.
Anyone wanting to help can pick a neighborhood street, park or other part of the community.
Then, from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday in April they can pick up trash for the area they've chosen.
It's all part of the 34th annual Oklahoma Trash-Off campaign.
Again helping to lead the local Pockets of Progress effort is the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber can help by providing supplies, such as bags, trash grabbers, gloves and vests.
Supplies can be picked up at the chamber office in downtown Pauls Valley from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to partner with 335 Great American Cleanup community events in 2022, including Pauls Valley, up from 138 previously.
The campaign had 17,540 registered participants who collected more than 4 million pounds of litter and cleaned nearly 1,500 miles of roads.
Email any questions to president@paulsvalleychamber.com or bledbetter@cityofpaulsvalley.com.
Also let the chamber know what areas you plan to clean up by calling 405-238-6491.
