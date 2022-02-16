Keeping his former wife locked in an Elmore City area residence, along with an abusive throw to the ground during a domestic altercation, are accusations leading to a kidnapping charge.
The two criminal charges are now faced by John Westley Williams, 34, along with a $100,000 bond keeping him in Garvin County jail.
A court record shows the case starts back on Jan. 26 when a fight led to Williams allegedly grabbing the woman and throwing her to the ground.
“John kidnapped (the woman) by locking her in the residence and not allowing her to leave. He is also accused of taking her car keys and phone away and stopping her from making a 911 emergency call,” stated county investigators.
A family relative is reported to have pulled Williams off the woman during the incident.
“(She) stated that for the last few months John has kept her locked on the property with a padlock that only he had a key to.
“John turned (her) phone off and took it away from her to prevent her (from) calling for help.”
Two days later Williams is accused of violating a protective order by calling the woman while he was in jail. The alleged call came about one hour after he was served with the order.
Texts, a whole lot of texts in a short period of time, have landed a Lindsay man in jail on a stalking charge.
A single felony charge has been filed against Michael Lee Hassler, 37, in Garvin County District Court.
A filed affidavit shows a Lindsay woman told local police she started dating Hassler in October and by early December tried to end the relationship.
She claims Hassler continued to call and drive by her residence.
“(She) stated from seeing his background it kind of scares her,” officers said in their report.
Hassler’s background includes convictions of stalking, twice violating protective orders and attempting to intimidate a witness, all in Grady or Canadian counties in 2018 and 2019.
He also has a firearm possession conviction in 2019 in Garvin County.
“(She) states she told him multiple times to not call or come by. He has texted over 300 texts begging her to take him back. He gets worse calling and begging to come back.”
The texts are alleged to have come in a two-week period as the woman also claims Hassler has threatened to ruin her name if the relationship ends.
The woman was also granted a protective order against Hassler on Dec. 15.
A motorist pulled over for speeding had no problem telling a Stratford police officer there were a couple of bags filled with marijuana in the back seat.
What police found were just over 53 pounds of marijuana resulting in four felony charges being filed last week against Matthew Eugene Lucas, 32.
Lucas was alone while driving when he was stopped by a Stratford officer for speeding the evening of Feb. 2.
He admitted to have two duffle bags containing marijuana. A report shows Lucas said he had no medical marijuana card or license to transport the substance.
According to a court record, Lucas claimed to work at a marijuana grow facility near Wanette.
“‘No, the owner would not be happy that I took it,’” Lucas is reported to have told the officer.
Lucas said he was taking the stolen marijuana to a “friend” to sell and send him the proceeds.
In the bed of the truck stopped were more tote bags also containing marijuana.
An Elmore City man now faces a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer when he used flashing lights to pull a vehicle over last week.
The single felony count has been filed against Lawrence Gordon Thomas Jr., 57.
The incident came Feb. 7 when a woman reported being stopped by a dark, unmarked truck with flashing red and blue lights.
The woman, who was driving with her children in the vehicle, was pulled over on state Highway 29.
She told real officers the man, later identified as Thomas from photos taken at the scene, got out and started screaming she was speeding.
“(The woman) asked to see Thomas' badge and yelling at him out of fear and so he ran to his truck and left,” a county deputy reported.
“(She) stated she was afraid and felt harassed and she is afraid she may not be Thomas' last victim.”
An affidavit shows deputies later talked to Thomas, who claimed he used wrecker lights and caught up with the vehicle because he thought it was stolen.
