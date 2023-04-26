Kids a big part of choral event

Kids, kids and more kids have been practicing their singing and will be on stage this weekend for the next big event by a Garvin County group.
A few dozen school children of all ages and sizes will be a part of the spring program by the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
Entitled “Broadway Meets Vivaldi,” the performance is set to start at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
The program pairs up classical music, complete with a choir and orchestra, and tosses in some beloved show tunes from “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Sound of Music.”
The reason for the match is to hopefully bring in more people with the show tunes, while still introducing them to the sounds of classical music.
The classical part is a salute to Antonio Lucio Vivaldi.
Vivaldi, who lived from 1678 to 1741, was a Venetian composer regarded as one of the greatest Baroque composers.
His influence during his lifetime was widespread across Europe as he pioneered many developments in orchestration, violin technique and programmatic music.
Admission to Sunday's performance is $25. Advance tickets are $20 and available online or at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, 112 East Paul.
The event is free for anyone under the age of 20.
•••
The last book in a lecture series at Pauls Valley's public library is coming next month.
Wrapping up the series with a theme of “Friendship” is the book “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarto.
William Carney is scheduled to lead a lecture on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Nora Sparks Warren Library.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
