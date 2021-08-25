An honor literally years in the making became official late last week as the library at Pauls Valley’s newest school was dedicated in the name of a late teacher who helped local children with their reading.
A special ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Pauls Valley Elementary School to dedicate its library in the name of the late Rita Millard.
With Millard’s family surrounded by plenty of others the new school’s library was officially named the Rita Millard Memorial Library.
It was made possible by a $20,000 donation by the Millard family back in 2018, which was originally meant to pay for a reading lab in the school.
Instead, school officials decided to name the whole library in her honor.
Right there see it all was Rita’s longtime husband, former Pauls Valley pastor Harry Millard.
“I’m thrilled that they did it,” Harry said.
“It means she is being recognized for teaching for 25 years,” he said, referring to Rita serving as a teacher helping young Pauls Valley students with their reading.
“This is meant for Rita and to honor her.”
Also taking in all of the solemn ceremonies were Rita’s children, son Duane Millard and daughter Gayle Millard-Lord.
“Mother was all about reading, so this was appropriate,” Duane said. “Her goal was to make it fun for the kids to read.”
“I’m humbled. I’m overwhelmed. It’s weird to say this but she is here right now,” Gayle said, while doing a quick wave around the new school library.
“It makes it so special.”
Much about Rita’s life is proudly stated right there on a special plaque now on a wall at the elementary’s library, such as she and Harry Millard were married in 1956.
“She continued her education the best she could being the remarkable woman she was as a devoted pastor’s wife and a sometimes ‘single mom’ while her husband served his country in Korea and Vietnam,” states one portion on the plaque.
She later received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s as a reading specialist from East Central University in Ada, “all while she was working full time and raising a son and daughter.”
“Rita was an inspired teacher with a passion for reading and for teaching children how to read in the reading lab in Jackson School.”
Rita passed away on Nov. 12, 2017 in Norman.
With Rita’s family looking on PV school Superintendent Mike Martin said it was that family’s donation for a reading lab at the new elementary school that led to the special ceremonies with so many in attendance.
“She was an avid reader,” Martin said about Rita.
“When the $20,000 donation was made by the Millard family we were so touched by this we thought we should honor Harry and Rita by naming the library in her honor.
“We want to thank them for the donation and for what we can do for our kids with this contribution.
“It gives me chills even now.”
