Youngsters and Christmas are teaming up next at Pauls Valley's public library.
The local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library is inviting the youngest of children to a special Christmas version of Storytime.
It's set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Gingerbread men, songs, reading books and other festive activities are planned for the hour-long gathering at the library.
The program for kids 2 to 4 years old is typically offered the first and third Wednesday of the month.
•••
The next book series at Pauls Valley's public library comes early in 2020 with a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
With lectures from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each time, it gets started with the book “The Code of the Woosters” by P.G. Wodehouse and a lecture on Jan. 16.
The book “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block is in February, “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen is in March, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall is in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich is in May 2020.
• A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
