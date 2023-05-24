Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 24, 2023 @ 3:09 pm
Hugs were all around moments after students at Whitebead School officially wrapped up their kindergarten year with graduation ceremonies last week. (PV Democrat photo)
Legacy Maldona looks over the decorations during kindergarten graduation ceremonies last week at Whitebead School. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Koralena Albertson and Santiago Duarte help set the tone with a little music during a graduation ceremony last week for kindergarten students at Whitebead School. (PV Democrat photo)
Kindergarten grads, Whitebead style
