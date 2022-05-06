||||
Kindergarten graduation
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Bobby “Douglas” Williams of Pauls Valley passed away May 2, 2022 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 56 years to be in the arms of Jesus.
Norma McGee Jones, 87, was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on April 18, 1935. Norma had two sisters, Janice who died at the age of 6 months, and Carlene. Her parents, Carl and Naomi, preceded her in death.
Buster Merl Brown Sr. of Maysville was born on September 1, 1938 in Centrahoma, Oklahoma to James Thomas and Sophie Lee (Reed) Brown. He passed from this life on Friday, April 29, 2022 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
Funeral services for Douglas Arthur Prince, 78, of Chickasha will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 in the Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Rodgers officiating.
Patricia Ann Dickey Dickey, 83, passed away April 25, 2022 at her home in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arresrts made in murder of Roland man found in Garvin County
- House hears marijuana licensing bills
- Lewd case gets guilty verdict
- Garvin County Public Records
- Child porn gets big bond
- Shooting plea moves to next step
- ECU Commencement Ceremonies to be livestreamed
- Garvin County Public Records
- Garvin County Public Records
- Numbers up for big noodling event
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.