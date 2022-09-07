A Maysville man now has a big bond keeping him in jail on the accusation he threatened his former girlfriend with a knife at her Pauls Valley area residence.
The incident on Aug. 27 has led to Michael Lucas Dean Smith, 24, facing five formal charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, burglary and two child neglect counts as the former couple's one- and two-year-old children were present.
Court records show Smith kicked in the home's front door and used a knife to threaten to kill the woman.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the call of a woman carrying a baby running to a neighbor's for help because a man was attempting to kill her and her children.
What they report learning is Smith and the woman were once in a dating relationship, and he's the father of the two young kids.
The woman claims they had a disagreement about a car seat and the children. She added when Smith arrived he kicked in the front door and had a knife as he chased her in the house while threatening to kill her.
When the woman tried to call 911 she said Smith took the phone and smashed it while also taking the battery. Smith is also accused of stabbing the tires on the woman's vehicle to keep her from leaving.
Another family member later told authorities Smith was earlier in drug court when he sent a message that he needed to go to the residence to get the children before he goes to jail.
During Smith's initial court appearance on the multiple charges he was handed a $150,000 bond.
There are still questions about what happened as a Pauls Valley man is accused of using a knife to threaten a woman.
The actual charge against Michael David Todd, 31, is a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
The formal charge was filed one day after a woman told Pauls Valley police she was confronted by Todd and a knife he held after going to a family member's residence on North Cherry.
She claims Todd was coming out of a bathroom when she told him they were tired of helping him if he wasn't going to help.
An argument ensued as she said Todd pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her.
Instead, Todd left the residence but remained at the scene as he later told officers he was cutting something in the bathroom and had a knife in his hand when confronted by the woman.
Court records show Todd showed officers a folding knife with a four-inch blade.
A $50,000 bond was given for the single charge filed Aug. 31 in Garvin County District Court.
Two women now face multiple criminal charges after they were caught in Stratford with a whole bunch of drugs.
Jessica Rinehart, 37, of Sulphur and Brianna McLean, 30, of Stratford each face a trio of accusations after search warrants led to their arrests last week.
The warrants were based on the belief quantities of methamphetamine were being transported between Oklahoma City and Stratford.
The suspects were found in the early morning hours of Aug. 31 in Stratford, where a K-9 dog then alerted on the vehicle.
Found inside the vehicle was a snack food box containing 460 grams of meth. There were also two shotguns in the vehicle's floorboard.
According to a court affidavit, officers reported Rinehart admitted to driving to Oklahoma City to purchase the drugs. McLean is believed to have been a passenger in the vehicle.
One of the warrants was used to search a Stratford bar on West Main as officers said they found another 176 grams of meth inside, along with pills and a handgun.
In all, the two finds measured out to a total of more than 630 grams of meth.
Both woman are now facing felony counts of drug trafficking and firearm possession.
Rinehart was released after an $80,000 bond was posted, while McLean is now also facing a state's motion to accelerate a seven-year deferred sentence she received for convictions in 2019 of marijuana possession and child neglect.
