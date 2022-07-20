Reality is not an easy pill to swallow as Pauls Valley City Council members have gritted their teeth and approved a move meant to save a lake structure that's been crumbling away for years.
A slow but steady decay to a spillway at Pauls Valley's city lake is the focus as the group's discussion in a recent meeting and hesitation at first was due to a high price tag just for a detailed analysis and engineering study.
The real kicker is everyone involved in this now somewhat urgent local issue knows the real cost is likely the millions of dollars it will ultimately take to repair a spillway that left unchecked could someday threaten the entire lake itself.
Located just north of Pauls Valley and called by most as just the “old city lake,” it serves as the town's back-up water supply and one of the local spots for water recreation during these hot summer days.
PV's assistant city manager, Don Wageman, said a problem with the lake's spillway was first reported a full decade ago in 2012.
“Back then a fisherman or someone reported some corners were breaking, the concrete at the base of the spillway,” Wageman said.
“There's been a steady progression over time,” he said about the damages, which today have in parts caved in with big chucks coming off on the back side of the spillway.
“Now it's speeding up. Now it's crumbling fast. The damage is deteriorating faster when the water flows over the spillway.”
The spillway on the east side of the lake is designed to control the water levels of the lake. It does that by allowing excess water to “spill over” when the lake is at maximum levels.
In fact, Wageman says if this spillway situation isn't addressed it could someday threaten the lake itself and all the water it contains.
“If you go out there you'll see the wet dirt on the back side and it's getting bigger,” said City Manager Lee Littrell.
In the middle of the discussion was Harris Wilson of Meshek and Associates, which is the firm now hired to conduct a full analysis of the spillway.
“Phase one is to understand the extent of the problem,” Wilson said.
“Phase two will move forward with final construction plans. Without these initial studies it's hard to say what it's going to cost.
“This should help us to come up with a plan that allows us to say here are your options and this is what it's going to cost you,” he said about a “conceptual design” analysis costing more than $204,000.
Council members may not have the numbers yet, but they know it's going to cost a whole lot of money to save the spillway.
“It's going to be millions, we know that,” Jonathan Grimmett said about the overall project.
Discussion also centered on the idea of spending more than $200,000 for a study that's only meant to determine what repairs are needed.
“We can't tackle this problem until we take this step,” Bonnie Meisel said. “I think we have a lot of deferred maintenance that this group now has to address.”
“I don't think we should hesitate on this,” Chip Pearson said about the spillway study.
“I move we progress on this before we have further problems.”
Eric Smith appeared torn on the study's cost but not the importance of coming up with a plan to repair the spillway.
“I know time is of the essence, but that's a lot of money to go get an analysis. We have no clue about the costs, whether it's fair or not. We have nothing to base that on,” Smith said.
“I also understand it's a dire situation,” he said, while offering up a second to Pearson's motion to give the OK for the study. Council approval came by a 5-0 vote.
Wilson told the group the best option to help pay for future spillway repairs could be a hazard mitigation grant through the state of Oklahoma.
