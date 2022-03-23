Last order filled by drive-in icon

Hard work and Pauls Valley always seemed like a good match for a local restaurant icon, known for decades as just Mr. B., who just days ago filled his last order.
Johnny Ballard was kind of the king of taste around these parts as he operated a drive-in restaurant in Pauls Valley for more than six decades before finally taking a break – as in retirement – back in 2012.
Ballard, who was joined by lots of friends and family for a local gathering last summer to celebrate his 100th birthday, passed away a week ago on March 15.
Ballard’s son, John B. Ballard II, says his father’s hometown did indeed turn out to best place for him to follow his passion and build his local food empire.
“Basically Pauls Valley was home for him,” Ballard said about his dad.
“His work was his passion. I never heard him say, not one time, that he didn’t feel like getting up and going to work.
“On the last day of the drive-in I came down to help and he was trying to accommodate everyone even though we were running out of supplies. I told him not to worry about it because so many people had come for him.
“When we were done we shook hands and he said, ‘Let’s call it a day.’
“He said, ‘It’s been a journey.’”
Going back to his beginning Mr. B was born in Pauls Valley and was later in the PV High School class of 1939 before actually graduating a year later.
When Ballard got out of the military in 1948 he returned to Pauls Valley and got involved in a family-owned grocery story on the east side of town.
In 1951 he bought the local Dairy Queen located at the site of Pauls Valley’s current public library next to the county courthouse.
A couple of decades later, specifically 1974, Ballard changed the name to Ballard’s Drive-In and moved the restaurant out next to what was then brand new – Interstate 35 – on the west side of PV.
Ballard continued working seven days a week before deciding the time was right to step away as plenty of former customers and others came from all over to help celebrate the drive-in’s last day in July 2012.
