Lawmaker gets state medical honor

At the same time one of her longtime friends was receiving an award for family physician of the year Cindy Roe was accepting an honor for her work at the state Capitol.
During a recent ceremony Roe was named Legislator of the Year by the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians, while Dr. Susan Jones of Pauls Valley was also being honored by the same group as the top family physician of the year.
Roe is in her first term as the state representative for District 42, which covers most of Garvin County.
Coming from Lindsay she’s also a nurse practitioner who continues her work in the medical field in Pauls Valley after doing it for years with Jones in a local clinic.
“I work hard and take my job seriously,” Roe said.
“You don’t make a lot of friends doing this, but I try to do what I can to help as many people that I can.
“I was shocked when I was called about this, and I’m definitely honored.”
Those with the academy said Roe’s honor is “in recognition of outstanding commitment to the betterment of the health of the people of Oklahoma.”
They add Roe “has worked to protect primary care and make the best decisions for patients” since being elected to the state House in 2018.
Roe has been a registered nurse nearly 40 years and a nurse practitioner for more than 20.
She also serves as chairwoman of the House Public Health Committee, “where her expertise is invaluable.”
“Rep. Roe is always accessible and always has the patient in mind during her time at the state Capitol. Thank you Rep. Roe for always working to make this a better place for our patients.”
