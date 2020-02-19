Lawmakers come for early PV event

Most if not all of the state legislators with a piece of Garvin County are expected to offer a few of their thoughts during a gathering later this week in Pauls Valley.
An early start will again be the norm for an annual legislative breakfast hosted by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
With some back-up help from a handful of sponsors, the chamber's event has a 7:30 a.m. start time on Friday, Feb. 21 at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
“Our RSVP's are over 65 people and we'll probably go up a little bit,” chamber President Sherri Wing said about an event she says is well attended every year.
“That's a good turnout,” she said.
“What that means is obviously people are interested in issues locally and the state. They want to be informed and have the opportunity to connect with legislators.”
The list of lawmakers expected to attend could change for Friday's event. However, the ones signing up to be there include:
• Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay, whose District 42 covers most of Garvin County.
• Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, whose District 20 includes an eastern portion of the county
• Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore. Her District 48 includes a slice of southwestern the county.
• Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada. His District 13 in the state Senate covers most of Garvin County.
Also expected to be there are field representatives of Oklahoma’s elected officials in Congress, which includes U.S. Rep. Tom Cole and U.S. senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford.
Updates on the local schools and the Chickasaw Nation could also come during the breakfast.
For any late RSVP's call the chamber at 405-238-6491 or go to www.paulsvalleychamber.come online.
•••
The chamber is also sponsoring a second wild hog hunt as participants must register no later than March 20.
A weigh-in of hogs from the hunt is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 in the local Reavis Drug parking lot.
• The chamber's annual “celebration” banquet is set for a 6 p.m. start on April 21 at the Bosa Community Center.
Over the next few week's nominations will be sought for residents and businesses who could be honored as the chamber's citizen and corporate citizens of the year. Those winners will be announced at the banquet.
Anyone with donations for silent and live auctions at the banquet should contact the chamber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.