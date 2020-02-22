Issues ranging from abortion to a controversial therapy to the proposed expansion of Medicaid all got some time during a packed legislative breakfast Friday morning in Pauls Valley.
Coming fast right out of the gate was state Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan, whose District 43 includes a southwestern portion of Garvin County.
Scott's brief comments on an abortion related bill he's authored came during the annual breakfast sponsored by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“I fight for three things – life, money and I fight for our guns,” Scott said.
Calling himself Pro-Life, Scott has introduced Senate Bill 1859, which would prohibit doctors from performing abortions if a fetal or embryonic heartbeat or brainwaves are audible or detected.
“There's a narrow window to save life. A lot of people disagree with that,” he said.
State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, actually had more to say about the bill.
McCortney, whose District 13 covers most of Garvin County, was quick add both he and Scott are taking a lot of heat from this abortion proposal.
“Sen. Scott has one of the many abortion bills introduced,” McCortney said. “A lot of people think we ran the wrong one. A lot of people think that blood is on our hands and that we're going to hell.
“If you're Pro-Choice you think we're horrible. We're getting it from both sides. We're either angels or devils. That's pretty tough to take.”
The bill has been passed out of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, which is chaired by McCortney.
However, the senator says a proposal to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma could be one of this session's high priority items.
Right now there's a Medicaid initiative calling for the expansion measure to be placed on the ballot so voters in Oklahoma can decide the issue.
McCortney says a decision could come even sooner from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“The biggest topic of conversation at the Capitol is will the Legislature expand Medicaid in a way that's more responsible, more feasible, than the ballot initiative,” he said.
“My prediction is in the next two weeks we'll see the governor announce the state of Oklahoma will expand Medicaid. He has the power to do that.
“I think you're going to see us try and get out in front of this.”
•••
One of the current bills coming from state Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay, focuses on conversion therapy.
Roe, whose District 42 covers most of Garvin County, says the therapies can be dangerous for young homosexuals with some going as far as committing suicide.
“Many of the therapies try to pray the gay out them, counsel the gay out of them,” Roe said.
She listed some therapies that included porn materials and even electric shock treatments.
“It's horrible this happens to these kids because of their homosexuality. The bottom line is we've got to protect our kids.”
The textbook definition of conversion therapy is any form of talk therapy or similar activity that seeks to remove a person’s feelings of same-sex attraction or change their gender identity. Right now therapies are not medically certified.
State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, has an eastern portion of Garvin County with her District 22.
Conley said among her bills is one focused on having safety plans in place for junior high and high school athletic programs.
“My prayer is we can see a reduction of deaths on the athletic field. One of my goals is to see every high school in the state of Oklahoma have an athletic trainer,” she said, adding those trainers would need high levels of medical training.
The state's budget was an issue addressed by state Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, whose District 48 includes a southwestern portion of Garvin County.
“We're going to have a flat budget, so we're not going to have a little extra,” Townley said.
“Next year they're projecting an $85 million shortfall. We've got to start making some changes for that.”
Another issue on Townley's mind – “surprise” bills related to healthcare.
“You think you're in the network. You think you're covered. When you go in for surgery, then you get a bill from an anesthesiologist and it's a surprise,” she said.
“We have a bill that takes consumers out of the middle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.