It’s a regular thing for one Pauls Valley community group to get lawmakers in for a visit a couple of get-togethers each year.
The next one organized by the PV Chamber of Commerce is not that far away on the calendar.
This legislative luncheon is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
It typically involves updates from state legislators with a piece of Garvin County in their districts, along with field representatives of Oklahoma’s elected officials in Congress.
U.S. Congressman Tom Cole is not expected since he held a town hall meeting in Pauls Valley earlier this week.
“We hold a luncheon in September and a legislative breakfast in February,” said Sherri Wing, president of the local chamber.
“It’s the community’s opportunity to connect to their legislators. They usually tell us about their bills and their agenda for the upcoming session,” she said, adding that next regular session at the state Capitol is early next year.
An important part of the luncheon is anyone planning to attend needs to contact the chamber office well in advance.
“Anyone who would like to come to the luncheon must RSVP,” Wing said.
“It’s important to RSVP to have an accurate count for the lunch and catering.”
RSVP’s can be done by calling the chamber at 405-238-6491.
For Wing it’s also important to give a shout out to the event’s three sponsors – ATT&T, Jet Stream Casino and Covercraft.
“Our sponsors make this possible.”
Although unrelated to the luncheon, the chamber is now accepting applications for vendors planning to be a part of Pauls Valley’s big community festival, BrickFest, set for Saturday, Sept. 28.
She says there will be a limited number of food trucks expected to get approval to participate in the event.
The festival will again team up with a police sponsored car show and high school marching band contest with somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 bands again taking their routines right through all the downtown festivities.
Something new on BrickFest day is the third annual Vintage in the Valley bike show will be a part of the festivities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.