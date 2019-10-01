Dogs leaping into a pool of water, dogs all over the place, that is what’s on the way for yet another community festival in Pauls Valley.
Just one weekend after the local BrickFest event, it’s the now annual Bark in the Park.
It’s really about a couple of things – a tribute to man’s best friend and the late local wildlife icon Phil Henderson.
This fourth year of the big bark gets some overtime stretching from Friday evening, Oct. 4 into much of the following day in PV’s Wacker Park.
Something new but sure to draw in both the dogs and their human friends is Dock Dogs.
A local veterinarian, Dr. Carolyn Williams, says this new addition is “unchartered territory.”
“We don’t know how it’s going to go, but we’re hoping it’s a big deal,” Williams tells the PV Democrat.
“We’re hoping it helps to bring in even more people.”
Naturally that’s a good thing as the first three bark events have had some pretty crowds for the community festival.
The way Dock Dogs works is a large temporary pool will be set up allowing dogs to take part in a variety of competitions.
It starts with a big wave contest at 5 p.m. Friday followed by one called extreme vertical at 6:30 p.m.
Then on Saturday, Oct. 5 the Dock Dogs continues with start times at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., a speed retrieval at 1 p.m. and the big air finals for all levels at 3 p.m.
The Bark in the Park is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that same day.
“It’s gotten bigger every year. Hopefully it will keep growing in the future,” Williams says.
The event also features wiener dog races at the new local dog park, also located in Wacker Park, pets in costumes and games for people and canines.
Other things planned are the Oklahoma Humane Society is expected to provide microchipping for dogs, there will a service dog demonstration, raffles, dog care merchandise and there’s even one group coming to the festival that makes cupcakes for dogs.
Art students at PV High School are again getting in on the act by painting faces of dogs and even cats on artificial pumpkins to be used this year.
“The pumpkins thing is good. We have a lot of orders for those in advance.”
Fun is not only at the center of this festival but there's also a good cause as proceeds will be used by the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, better known as P.A.W.S., to transport animals from the shelter here to programs working to find them new homes.
“Hopefully this brings public awareness about the importance of animals and the part the shelter plays and maybe people will consider adopting from the shelter when they’re looking to get a family pet,” she said.
“It’s really all about the animals.”
