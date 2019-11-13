Legacy a big deal for Kiwanis

Legacy and service to the community both play a big part in why a Pauls Valley civic club is staying together.
It was just a few short weeks ago when members of the PV Kiwanis Club decided to stick it out and keep moving forward into the future.
The club's most recent meeting was more like a brain-storming session to discuss what's next for the longtime Pauls Valley club.
One thing's for sure – members clearly want to keep the organization going here.
“We didn't want to disband because of the things we do in the community, from scholarships to the Fourth of July to the Key Club to glasses for kids in need,” Vickie Rennie said in a reference to the club's big draw – the annual fireworks show on Independence Day.
Danielle Caldwell said honoring the work of the club over the past few decades is a big reason to keep it going.
“The legacy for all the previous members and how hard they worked to help the community,” Caldwell said.
Right now the plan is to line up featured speakers for meetings open to the public on a quarterly basis, which are next expected to come in January and then April 2020.
During the other months members are looking at meeting to plan out future activities led by the club.
Heather Edwards, who continues to serve as the club's president, says the Pauls Valley High School students who joined the junior Key Club is another important reason to stay together.
“As an organization we need to focus on the youth in this town,” Edwards said, adding the high school club is strong right now with a few dozen members.
She also believes bringing in some good speakers in the future might even attract some interest from those thinking about joining the Kiwanis.
“If we have three or four good speakers lined up we can announce that and promote it in advance,” she said.
“Once we have that attendance we can ask members for suggestions on what they want to see. That way it's not only falling on one person.”
Melissa Koesler agrees a team effort will be needed for Kiwanis.
“We want to develop new programming so we can hopefully recruit new members,” Koesler said.
“We need to focus on having good speakers on a quarterly basis and then meeting monthly with more local programming. We're here to serve the community.”
Koesler is the one to reach out to at melissa.koesler@okstate.edu for any ideas on a speaker or ways to increase club membership.
“We have to evolve with these days and times,” said Katie Johnson.
“If the club needs to change that's what we'll do.”
Other local civic clubs include the Pauls Valley Lions Club and the Pauls Valley Rotary Club, which meets weekly at noon each Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
