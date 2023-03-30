Legislative page gets up-close look

A Pauls Valley senior spent the last week with a very up-close perspective of how things work at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Phoenix Meyer completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, whose district includes most of Garvin County.
Meyer, the daughter of Pauls Valley resident Shawna Moore, served during the seventh week of session from March 20-23.
Paging gives high school students a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process. They provide important services during the busy legislative session, including assisting in Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate.
The group met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and took a commemorative photo. They also met with Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Moore Senator Darrell Weaver.
The pages participated in a mock legislative committee meeting, along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they presented and debated bills from the 2023 legislative session.
Finally, they toured the Oklahoma History Center and the newly renovated Capitol, which is also the state’s largest museum with hundreds of paintings, sculptures and other art pieces depicting Oklahoma’s history.
Phoenix participates in Business Professionals of America, Student Council, Rotary Club and basketball. She is also the president of her senior class, and volunteers with a variety of organizations including the Special Olympics, Good Samaritans, Oklahoma Regional Food Pantry, Oklahoma Blood Institute, Angel Tree and Chain of Love.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, lifting weights, listening to music and meeting new people.
After high school, she plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to major in biochemistry, then attend OU College of Medicine to specialize in dermatology.
