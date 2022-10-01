Legislature distributes ARPA funds

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Legislature returned to the state Capitol to reconvene our second extraordinary session.
We called this special session in May to give us time in the interim to consider projects that applied for a portion of Oklahoma's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding, comprised of members from both chambers and both sides of the aisle, was created to consider which projects to send to the full Legislature for approval.
Businesses, nonprofits, state agencies and individuals had the opportunity to submit projects for consideration.
Ultimately, more than 1,400 requests were submitted to the online portal requesting a total of $18 billion.
Requests were sent to a subcommittee most closely aligned with its subject matter, and subcommittees sorted through projects based on eligibility under federal law and priorities created by the Joint Committee last year. The subcommittees then voted on which of the qualifying requests should be considered by the full Joint Committee.
The Joint Committee met several times over the past few months to consider different projects.
Ultimately, they recommended over 60 projects totaling $1,753,479,428 of our $1.8 billion in funding.
This package of projects were considered by the full Legislature this week, and after careful consideration of each project, we ultimately sent 25 bills to the governor designating appropriations for 51 ARPA projects.
The governor must sign off on these bills as well. Funds must be allocated by December 2024 and fully expended by December 2026.
If you have any questions about certain projects we are considering, please reach out to me at 405-557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
