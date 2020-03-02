Another round of taking family dogs to class will soon begin meeting weekly at Pauls Valley's community dog park.
Meeting once a week into mid-April is a series of dog obedience class set to start Monday, March 9.
The classes will be at 6 p.m. each Monday night for the six-week period at the dog park in Wacker Park.
Human participants will need to bring a four- to six-foot leather or nylon leash and a choke chain that fits their dog properly.
To take part children must at least nine years old.
The cost is $50 unless the child is in a 4-H chapter. There's no charge for any 4-H students.
Dogs must be at least four months old.
Sign up at the PV Animal Shelter or Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital.
A Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center water park in PV.
It started with a Tip-A-Cop event on Friday night, Feb. 28 with the next one from 5 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant. Sponsorships and donations have already begun for the annual regional event.
More on the Polar Plunge will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
• The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club is set to hold a meeting, open to the public, at noon Wednesday, March 4 at Punkins Restaurant.
• The next live performance by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) is “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” with a cast only of local junior high and high school students at 7 p.m. March 13-14 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
• Enrollment for next school year's pre-kindergarten students at Jefferson Early Learning Center is 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 7 in the school's auditorium. Bring your child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable. Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to enroll.
