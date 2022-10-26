Lessons learned while on the bench

(Editor's Note: With the general election on Nov. 8 this is a conversation with Garvin County Associate District Judge Steve Kendall, who is running for another term against challenger Laura McClain.)
Steve Kendall believes the many lessons he’s learned on the bench over the past nine years makes him the best candidate to remain Garvin County’s associate district judge.
Going against challenger Laura McClain in a general election on Nov. 8, Kendall was appointed to the post in 2013 and has since won two full terms.
Before his time as a judge Kendall worked 13 years in civil litigation in Pauls Valley with some experience as a criminal defense attorney and a prosecutor.
“In addition to the fact I’ve done all types of law, the adversities I’ve had forced on me in my life had me prepared for this job,” Kendall said about his role as judge.
During his time as judge he’s worked to come up with “predictable templates” allowing attorneys to know what to expect from him; hopefully helping to solve problems in cases and cutting down on court costs.
“I have come up with a methodology that works and be efficient in solving problems consistently,” he said.
“I see my job as part engineer and in a ministerial way. As an engineer I work to solve the problem, build the bridges. On the ministerial side there are cases like adoption that make me happy. We pose for photos and they make me a part of the family for a little while.
“There are cases that I can help restore families and give kids new parents.
“Some parts of the job are rewarding.”
At the same time, Kendall admits he was a little “naive” on some things, such as the hateful and cruel behavior of people in some cases.
“I wasn’t prepared for the volume of dysfunction in domestic cases.”
During his time as judge Kendall typically works half of the divorce cases, all of the paternities and some of the guardianship cases.
“When I started I thought it was all about common sense and knowledge of the law,” he said.
Kendall says many of the domestic related cases are the ones that bring the high emotions and bad behavior and sometimes just anger and hatred from one or both sides.
“You have to work to keep from being cynical. I get lied to every day. I wake up and say to myself I’ve got to expect this.
“The hardest part of the job is trying to keep that toxicity from spilling back to me. People want me to declare a winner and loser in all cases, but I don’t do that. I work to solve the problem.
“I’m constantly trying to build a bridge, embankment A to embankment B. Sometimes I wind up constructing a rickety pontoon bridge to solve the problem. I’m trying to figure out the future for these cases,” he said, adding the drug problems for many in this county also play a part in many of these domestic cases.
“Emotions are so high in the courtroom. It takes a lot of restraint to not get dragged into their toxicity.”
Despite these human behavior obstacles the judge says he’s always found a way to find a solution rather than letting things go too far.
“One thing I’m most proud of is that in nine years never one time have I used my nuclear power, and what I mean is contempt of court. Not once have I sent someone to jail for contempt,” Kendall said.
“I know of some judges in other counties that have sent people to jail for contempt 90 times in two years.
“I’ve had people throw chairs in the courtroom, attorneys slam something down because they didn’t like one of my decisions. I’m not above it and I have threatened it a couple of times, but I don’t use the contempt power.”
Another part on the plus side for Kendall is his decisions are rarely if ever overturned by a higher court.
“I’ve been appealed many times but to my knowledge I’ve only been overturned once. That tells me I’m doing the job and following the law.”
Yet another unexpected obstacle – social media and the emotion-driven posts coming from his court decisions.
“The reason my job is harder today is social media,” he said.
“If someone had a grievance today you go on social media and say whatever you want. I’m told all the time that people hate me because they don’t like one of my decisions. If they don’t like a decision they let everyone know about it and they don’t have to tell the whole story.”
With campaign signs seen all over the place for some time now Kendall says it’s “not in my nature” to get out there and knock on doors as his supporters have apparently stepped in to serve that role even when he’s not aware of what plans they have in mind.
When asked why he’s seeking another term as the county’s associate district judge Kendall’s answer is simple and straight to the point.
“I’m good at what I do. I do like solving problems and being consistent,” he said.
“I want to continue doing this job because all the skills that I’ve acquired on the job are just going to get better.”
