By Kirk Moore
PV Athletic Director
The fall sports teams have been preparing for their respective seasons all summer. Through summer pride workouts, team camps, and summer leagues, our fall sports teams miss out on a lot of summer vacation.
Pauls Valley competes in cross country, football, fast-pitch softball, band, pom, competitive cheer and fall livestock showing with our FFA.
These activities teach lessons our kids cannot learn in the classroom and add memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.
First things first. Extracurricular packets MUST be turned in before your child can participate in any extracurricular activity.
The packet can be picked up at both the Junior High and High School offices as well as the superintendent’s office. In total there are four forms that must be completed and signed by the parent or custodian of the student.
The most important form is the OSSAA Physical and Parental consent form.
This form is two-sided, with one page consisting of primary information about the student in case of an accident or emergency. The back side of the form is dedicated to the current health of the athlete.
An exam is required by a licensed physician clearing the student for participation in athletics.
I cannot stress how important it is for our coaches to have an understanding of their athletes’ health.
We have kids with diabetic needs, asthma, heart issues to name a few and its imperative our coaches know how to handle the student in the event of an episode.
The remaining mandated forms concern sudden cardiac arrest, head injuries/concussions, and heat illness.
The information included in the packet will educate both the parent and athletes concerning these issues.
Again, each of the four forms MUST be turned in, competed, and signed by both the athlete and their parent or guardian.
Our fall sport schedules can be found on our school website at paulsvalleyschools.com.
Our admission prices for 2019-20 athletic events are: Adults $5, Students $3. Season passes can be purchased at the High School office 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Adult season passes are $75 and Student season passes are $45. Lifetime senior citizen passes for anyone 65 or older are FREE and can be picked up at the high school office.
Please remember that admission and concession money is what feeds our extracurricular programs and allows us to keep our kids with the best possible necessities.
We have two large fundraisers for athletics. The Panther Athletic Club (PAC) souvenir football program and GameTime radio.
PAC takes pride in producing one of the best high school, full color, football program in the state. Football program ads can be purchased by calling Jill Foster at 238-6453.
There are several sizes to choose, from business card size to the full page ads. The deadline to purchase these ads is August 15.
GameTime radio production is going on its fourth season.
A professional sound with local commercials and popular music begins at least an hour prior to events and runs during timeouts or between innings.
Businesses can use custom commercials or GameTime can create a commercial for you.
GameTime has been a huge boost to our athletic program’s budget. Seth Wadley Auto Group has been our title sponsor since its inception and the local businesses of Physical Therapy Central, Pauls Valley National Bank, First United Bank, and Standridge Tire Pros are founding sponsors.
If you want more information concerning GameTime please feel free to call Kirk Moore at 405-207-6717.
