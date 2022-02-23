Let the local stage shows go on

A series of on-stage productions were on a roll and picking up steam for a Pauls Valley arts group when the world shutdown thanks to a virus pandemic.
That was nearly two full years ago when COVID-19 arrived just as the theater group for the PV Arts Council was really starting to build an audience for its live productions.
Now it's all in place for the group known simply as ACT to plan for a return of those live performances and having audiences back in their seats.
Again leading the charge from the director’s seat is Renée Mackey-Myler.
“It’s a shame when COVID hit when it did. We were starting to get some momentum and our audiences were growing,” Mackey-Myler tells the PV Democrat.
“We almost have to start back over from ground zero.”
The first round of productions went really well for the ACT director. Starting in the summer of 2019 there were three shows over a seven-month period.
“They really did enjoy them,” she said about the audience response to the first handful of ACT productions.
“I was getting ready to purchase the license for Mamma Mia when COVID hit. Mamma Mia won’t be happening. Maybe I’ll try for that next year.”
The first one planned is a dinner theatre production in June followed by a musical this fall.
The dinner theatre, described as a funny, who-done-it, audience participation event, is set for June 17-19 at the local Judge’s Inn.
Tickets for the small summer gatherings are expected to eventually start becoming available at various spots around town.
As for the musical this fall, Mackey-Myler is working to get the license for a production of “9 to 5.”
“My process is when I pick the productions I want to do what I think people in the general area will like.
“I’ve also learned to do something that’s just for kids,” she said, referring to children stepping into the on-stage roles.
“Kids get so excited. They are so much fun to work with.”
Although not part of the theater group, plans are already underway for Mackey-Myler to first direct the Whitebead School play “They Real Story of Red Riding Hood.”
“It’s told from the perspective of the wolf, who claims to be getting a bad rap.”
Two performance of the Whitebead play are planned for March 8.
