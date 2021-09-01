A new charge of asking a witness not to testify has been added to those already faced by an Elmore City man accused of beating his wife and torturing their young child earlier this year.
The single felony count of attempting to prevent a person from giving testimony was filed against Mohamed Abdelrahman, 29.
Abdelrahman is accused of writing and sending a letter asking his wife to not take the witness stand in the future criminal proceedings for charges he still faces.
The same woman is the one Abdelrahman is accused of brutally beating with an aluminum baseball bat and threatening with a machete and knife during a Feb. 15 incident at their home.
A number of charges also allege Abdelrahman used a scolding hot machete blade to torture their five-year-old child on the bottom of the child’s feet.
Court records show he allegedly committed the abuse in an attempt to get information about his belief his wife was having an affair.
The newest charge alleges he asked his wife not to testify against him at a jury trial.
“This is my 12th letter to you with no response,” Abdelrahman is reported to have stated in one of those letters. “I’ve been calling you everyday and still no answer.
“PLZ don’t show up again in court for the trial. If you don’t show up it will be easy for me to beat the other cases.”
Currently Abdelrahman's jury trial is scheduled to come in January.
Abdelrahman is already facing a long prison sentence in another case dating back a couple of years.
In March he was given a 35-year term after a judge agreed with a prosecutor's argument to accelerate a deferred sentence given to him for a 2019 child neglect case.
Up to this point Abdelrahman has been unsuccessful in withdrawing his no contest plea given a year ago in that case leading to the deferred sentence and now a prison term.
