A week full of testimony and arguments from both sides ended with jurors finding a Lindsay man guilty of twice committing lewd acts with his young granddaughter.
Even taking the stand in his own defense didn't help James Anschutz, 57, who was found guilty on two counts of lewd acts with the 12-year-old girl.
The trial in a Garvin County District courtroom actually goes back to November 2019 when three of Anschutz' co-workers say he told them he had molested his granddaughter.
The girl said she had asked Anschutz to rub her hurting leg, but he had touched her in a place where she did not want him to. She claims he also touched her inappropriately a second time.
After jurors deliberated during last week's trial they found him guilty on both counts of lewd acts with a child under 16.
Jurors recommended 20 years in prison on both counts. Anschutz' sentencing is now scheduled for late May.
•••
A domestic assault by strangulation is the formal charge now faced by one man after an incident last week near Elmore City.
The single felony count was filed against Hartford Bennett, 62.
Court records show a family member of Bennett called 911 moments after what she claims was an assault on April 20.
The dispatcher later reported being able to hear an alleged victim screaming for a child to “run him over.”
As the woman was later being treated by paramedics she claims Bennett had gotten upset because of an argument the day before.
According to the woman, that argument was about Bennett allegedly showing children how to make bombs.
She claims the assault started when Bennett sprayed fluid in her face and eyes making it difficult to see or breath.
Then she claims to have been thrown to the ground with Bennett strangling her using a head lock.
The woman said she lost her sight and thought she was dying before regaining consciousness enough to get away and contact authorities.
Deputies said Bennett did not answer any questions and was not cooperative. However, the woman did tell them about the alleged bomb as officers did report finding pipe, gunpowder and other items in Bennett’s shed.
•••
A traffic stop a few miles from Pauls Valley was apparently too much for a lone motorist to take as he’s accused of assaulting an officer and attempting to escape.
The incident literally getting David Metcalf, 28, in trouble with the law came when agents with a district task force pulled his vehicle over on Interstate 35 back on April 19.
Initially agents said they saw a vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic traveling southbound on the highway. Those agents finally got the vehicle stopped several miles south of PV.
Metcalf is described as “very nervous” during the stop, which was made worse when a K-9 dog alerted to the possibility illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle.
Agents said they could see vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana through an opening to a locked metal box in the trunk.
As the two agents attempted to get Metcalf handcuffed he kicked one in the chest, according to a court record.
Several bags were found in the box, along with an assault rifle and revolver with ammunition for both.
At one point Metcalf is alleged to have kicked out the glass of one patrol car door. He then was able to get away and run across four lanes of the interstate.
When agents did catch up with the fleeing suspect they said Metcalf admited to transporting the marijuana to Texas to sell it to a friend because he needed the money.
•••
A man in Garvin County’s jail on allegations from a distant case against him now has brand new charges after a confrontation with deputies working there.
Chandler Griffith, 23, received four new assault charges last week for fighting with four different deputies in the jail on April 12.
That was quickly followed by a fifth felony charge for spitting on one of the deputies the same day.
Griffith was in the jail in Pauls Valley for allegedly violating conditions of a previous conviction.
Back in 2016 Griffith was found guilty of five counts of lewd acts with a child and sentenced to 25 years with all but seven suspended.
Fast forward to this past February when prosecutors moved to revoke Griffith’s suspended sentence on multiple allegations, such as failing to notify a probation officer, not staying away from the consumption of alcohol or illegal drugs and committing an assault two years ago in Pottawatomie County.
As a convicted sex offender Griffith is alleged to have failed to stay away from places primarily used by children, not receiving permission from a probation officer to access the Internet and not staying away from pornographic material.
After being booked into the county jail Griffith is next accused of getting into an altercation when two deputies came into his cell to move him a couple of weeks ago.
Deputies later said Griffith told them he wasn’t moving to another cell. During an attempt to handcuff him Griffith is accused to using his closed fist to strike one deputy multiple times.
Three more deputies quickly got involved as one is alleged to have been head-butted by Griffith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.