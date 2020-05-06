Library gives books curbside touch

A curbside service looks to be the start of a slow return for Pauls Valley's public library after the COVID-19 pandemic shut its doors for a few weeks.
Librarian Shari Kendall is going lone ranger on this one working alone as she got the new service started Wednesday allowing readers to check out and return library books without even getting out of their cars.
Kendall says this curbside thing could be the first step toward someday soon getting the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library back open all the way.
“Right now people can call me and reserve a book online,” Kendall said.
“I'll get the books ready, set a time for them to come and when they get here I take the books out to them. They just need to park out front.”
The public library's phone number is 405-238-5188.
Kendall is going solo with this for now because of the continuing push to be safe and limit the potential spread of the virus.
“Right now there's only so much I can do because I'm here alone. I don't want to bring the staff back until I know it's safe,” she said.
“Depending on how this goes, next week we might open the library on a limited basis.
“I want to see how the curbside goes for a couple of days before I make a decision on opening the library.”
If things do go well the library located across the street from the county courthouse could open up with the morning hours reserved for seniors, while the afternoons could be for “everyone else.”
It was back in mid-March when the global virus pandemic finally reached Pauls Valley and the country as a whole.
At that time all of PV's city facilities shut down to in-person public access, while many local businesses also closed and are just now starting to open while following accepted safety guidelines that include social distancing and keeping things sanitized.
Over the past few weeks Kendall has participated in multiple online video conferences as a way to exchange ideas and get more information about what other libraries are planning to do to get services back open for the public.
“The concern was how do you clean books? You can't just wipe off the over, you can't really sanitize it because of the paper.”
The answer is to quarantine each returned book for at least three days before they're made available to other readers.
Last week another service by the public library got started as a compact little container called “Little Free Library” was placed near the corner of Walnut and South streets.
The container basically serves as a self-serve place for the public to take a book or donate a book anytime.
