Library hours to expand a bit

Pauls Valley's public library will open its hours just a little bit more starting Monday, June 1.
The expanded hours for the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library will be 10 a.m. to noon for senior citizens and noon to 5 p.m. weekdays for the general public.
“We're easing in to opening up our hours more and more,” says librarian Shari Kendall.
Just in the nick of time as Kendall has been working alone since May 18 as other staff members are only now set to return after the library closed down completely for a few weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staying in place is the limit of no more than 15 people being allowed inside the library at any one time.
There will also be “limited time” allowed for patrons using the library computers.
Kendall adds the virus threat also means the library won't be doing a summer reading program for children this year.
There is the possibility the library could come up with a few surprises this summer as a way of reminding children to stick to reading.
“We could still have some reading incentive programs,” Kendall said.
“We still want these kids to read.”
Because of the pandemic the library has also called off a book lecture series originally scheduled for this fall.
