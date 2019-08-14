Library's book series to return

If past lectures offer a preview the next book series at Pauls Valley’s public library should have a pretty good turnout of page-turners.
The ongoing book lectures will soon return as taking center stage this time is the legendary Route 66 highway.
With the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library again the setting, a four-book series gets started this week and continues well into the fall.
“This will be our fifth series,” librarian Shari Kendall says.
“We’ve had a good response. People are very interested in what we’re doing next.
“People are used to it by now. They start asking ahead of time what the next series is going to be about.”
This time around the lectures’ theme is “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
It starts with the book “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis.
Rex Morrell is scheduled to lead the lecture discussion on the book starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
With that same start time on Thursday nights the remaining series features:
• Sept. 19, “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock with a lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey.
• Oct. 17, “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel with a lecture led by Ken Hada.
• Nov. 21, “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb with a lecture led by Bill Hagen.
Each of the books is currently available for checkout at the library.
As for the turnouts at previous book lectures, Kendall says it’s been off the charts kind of good.
“We get 20 plus at the lectures, which is phenomenal. There’s much bigger cities that are not getting even half that, so we’re doing really well.”
Past book series themes have included Native American tribes and writers in Oklahoma, food and Oklahoma during the Depression days of the 1930s.
