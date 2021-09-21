Library the place to apply for passports

Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
“We are excited to announce that we are the first passport acceptance facility in Garvin County,” said Shari Kendall of the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this service. We have the forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
•••
A number of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Wednesday, Sept. 22 (8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) – Lindsay High School, home economic room. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
• Monday, Sept. 27 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley in Pauls Valley. Call Sarah Boyd at 405-866-5100.
• Tuesday, Sept. 28 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School. Call Gloria Conner at 580-788-2565.
• Friday, Oct. 1 (2:15 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall at 708 N. Robberson in Wynnewood. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Saturday, Oct. 2 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Monday, Oct. 4 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Stratford High School, gym lobby. Call Desarae Blake at 580-759-2381.
• Wednesday, Oct. 13 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries, 100 Enterprise Blvd. in Pauls Valley. Call Bronwin Hudson at 405-237-9982, ext. 9279.
