Library to offer online touch

Getting more folks in touch with an ever increasing online world is the idea behind a new program at Pauls Valley's public library.
It's called the digital navigator program funded by an AARP grant coming by way of Oklahoma State University.
In fact, the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library is only one of four public libraries in Oklahoma to receive this grant designed to help people not only get more Internet access but understand the technology they're using to get online.
As part of the grant librarian Shari Kendall brought in her own digital navigator, Pauls Valley alum Allison Bratcher, who just happens to be pretty good with technology.
“This is an extension of the hotspot program we have here where people can get Wi-Fi access at home,” Kendall said.
“Our goal is to help people with whatever technology gap they may have. This could be for an older person who doesn't have access to the Internet or may not know how to use it.”
That's where Bratcher comes in as she will be available at the local library during the morning hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the remainder of the 2021 calendar. Appointments can also be made to get some more help.
“If they're not comfortable with it I can help them,” Bratcher said about technology, computers and the online world.
“I can help them with anything from resetting passwords to how to get Internet for your home. I can help them with discounted Internet or even free Internet.”
She's referring to programs that can get qualifying low-income residents discounted rates on Internet services or devices like laptops, tablets and desktop computers.
Another thing Bratcher can do is help people learn how to apply for jobs online, which is pretty much the norm these days.
According to Kendall, the hope is enough people will come in or make an appointment with Bratcher to give the program a shot at being continued into the next round of grants.
“The grant pays her to help people with the technology needs,” Kendall adds.
“We're here to make technology accessible to people and help put the resources at their fingertips. They will have a chance to be connected and learn more more about technology.
“If they're not tech savvy they can have access to these programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.