Library to open limited hours

A curbside service was step one as Pauls Valley's public library is now preparing to move to the next phase of getting back open.
Starting Monday, May 18 the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library will be open limited hours, while at the same time capping the total number of visitors that can be in the building at any one time.
The library, like other city facilities, schools and many local businesses, shut down in mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the need for more safety policies and stay-at-home measures as a way of limiting the spread of the virus.
Then came a couple of weeks ago when librarian Shari Kendall got a curbside service started as library patrons could make an appointment to drive up and check out or return books without getting out of their vehicles.
“The curbside has gone really well,” Kendall said.
“I was taking books out just about every 15 minutes. There was some people that really missed us when we were closed.
“We will continue the curbside service for anyone that doesn't want to come in.”
As for the next phase starting Monday, the library will open for seniors only from 10 a.m. to noon and then from 1 to 3 p.m. for “everyone else.”
There will be a limit of 15 people in the library at one time, Kendall says.
The plan also calls for two public computers to be available by appointment on a first-come, first-serve basis. It includes a 30-minute time limit for each person using a computer.
Another service by the public library recently got started as a compact little container called “Little Free Library” was placed near the corner of Walnut and South streets.
The container is basically a self-serve place for the public to take a book or donate a book anytime.
