The Lindsay Public Works Authority (Authority) received approval for a $2,318,530 loan Tuesday from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the local water and electric metering infrastructure.
Upgrades to the system will be financed by the Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).
The authority will utilize the proceeds to replace its water and electric meters with automatic readers.
The new meters will allow for the authority to better monitor and bill for water and electricity used by its citizens, ultimately reducing the amount of water and energy consumed.
This project helps to meet Oklahoma’s Water for 2060 goals by focusing on water conservation through a reduction of unintended flows to the wastewater treatment plant and is recognized under Oklahoma’s Nonpoint Source Management Plan for improved energy efficiency, which helps reduce atmospheric deposition of mercury into nearby waterbodies.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the authority’s customers will save an estimated $262,300 over the life of the 20-year loan compared to traditional financing.
The CWSRF loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of the authority’s water, sewer, and electric systems, a one cent sales tax, and a mortgage.
“The Lindsay Public Works Authority certainly appreciates the board’s consideration and approval of the requested loan,” said a Lindsay representative.
“Implementing the AMI system for our electric and water meters will significantly reduce the city’s operating costs and we look forward to getting the meters installed to help our community.”
The CWSRF program is administered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board with partial funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The CWSRF program has provided approximately $2 billion in water quality loans to provide communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects our valuable water resources statewide.
Since 1983, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved over $5.3 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to state Senator Jessica Garvin and Representative Cynthia Roe for their support of our financial assistance programs,” said Julie Cunningham, executive director of the OWRB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.