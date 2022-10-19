A Lindsay man is facing a six-figure bond after being formally accused of not only possessing child pornography but making online comments now legally interpreted as solicitation.
Marion Elvis Fondren, 61, faces a trio of felony charges based on a cyber tip leading a Garvin County sheriff's investigator to at least four online exchanges over the past several weeks.
Fondren is accused of using his YouTube account to make sexually suggestive comments and solicit child sexual abuse materials while watching various videos depicting child porn.
An affidavit filed in the case shows it was on Aug. 20 when Fondren is alleged to have commented on a video uploaded by another user. The explicit video showed two young children.
Similar comments and videos also came on Aug. 26, Sept. 11 and Sept. 19, according to county authorities.
Later deputies went to Fondren's residence near Lindsay. On arrival they asked Fondren if he knew why they where there.
His reported response was probably about some comments on YouTube.
Deputies report he admitted to writing all the comments on the videos of the children he watched.
A convicted sex offender registered in Garvin County, Fondren was using a cell phone and computer to make the comments.
The felony charges filed Oct. 7 against Fondren are aggravated possession of child pornography, soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
During his initial court appearance on the charges he was given a $150,000 bond.
If the bond is posted Fondren must get a GPS monitor at his own expense before being released, have no contact with minors and not possess electronic devices capable of accessing the Internet.
