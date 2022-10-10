Lindsay teen dies in tragic turn

A Lindsay teenager was tragically killed when his attempt to turn took his vehicle right into the path of an approaching semi truck.
Online postings reveal it was 17-year-old Tristan Don Manning who lost his life in the two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon just south of Lindsay.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows the teen was alone while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade northbound on state Highway 76.
Coming from the opposite direction on the same highway was a semi and trailer driven by Travis Christensen, 52, of Washington.
A few minutes after 2 p.m. Oct. 9, Manning attempted to turn his vehicle left onto a county road, which was then struck head-on by the semi, troopers report.
The semi then went off the road to the right, while the teen's vehicle came to rest in the roadway.
Manning, who troopers reported was wearing seat belts, was pinned in the vehicle for about 40 minutes before being extricated by Lindsay firefighters.
He was then airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Medical personnel there pronounced him dead from the injuries he sustained in the collision.
Taken to the same hospital by an Elmore City ambulance were Christensen and a passenger in the semi, Keisha Netz, 37, of Washington.
Christensen was admitted in stable condition with a head injury, while Netz was treated and released.
The OHP report shows the cause of deadly collision was an “improper turn – in front of oncoming traffic.”
