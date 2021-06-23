The city of Lindsay is preparing to host a patriotic-style Freedom Fest community event on Saturday, June 26.
Activities of all kinds, both free and for a cost, will be offered as a parade down Lindsay's Main Street will start the day at 10 a.m.
Anyone interested in dressing up with a patriotic look and marching in the parade should call Lindsay City Hall for more.
More than 100 vendors, along with food trucks, are scheduled to be set up and ready for some browsing starting at 11 a.m.
Free activities to be offered throughout the day include amusement rides, a petting zoo and pony rides. A dog adoption event will also be featured.
There will be a fee for other activities, such as helicopter rides and to climb aboard a mechanical bull.
Free admission into Lindsay's swimming pool is expected to start at 1 p.m.
Activities then shift to the local Glenn Curlee/Shady Grove Park on SW 4th.
A free concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m, followed by a fireworks show at dusk. The best viewing of the fireworks is expected to be on the south and southwest side of Lindsay.
•••
Also set for Saturday, June 26 is a community gathering in Pauls Valley.
This one comes courtesy of Creekside Royal Dispensary and Foster's Bodyworks as the free community festival scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 102 East Montie.
Along with live music, the event is expected to feature a car, truck and bike show, free barbecue and a splash pad area for kids. A cornhole tournament is set to begin at noon.
During the event any donations or extra proceeds will go to Good Samaritans of Pauls Valley and the Delta Community Action group.
•••
The families of Leila and Bill Murray will come together for a reunion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the First Baptist Church in Paoli.
Hosting is Rex Murray and a pot luck luncheon is included in the family get-together.
•••
The holiday spirit continues into the following week as the town of Paoli plans to host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 3.
Sponsored by the local fire and police departments, Paoli's community event is set to start at 5 p.m. in the local Dulin Park.
Activities like a cornhole tournament, inflatables for kids and various food items are featured, along with a fireworks show that evening.
That same night will be the start of PV’s Fourth of July gathering in Wacker Park.
The Pauls Valley Opry will take to the bandshell stage for the 6th annual Opry in the Park show starting at 8 p.m. July 3.
The following day on July 4th will be PV’s festivities that includes live music and various vendor booths and food trucks kicking things off at 4 p.m.
A fireworks show will get started around 9:45 p.m. with live music afterwards.
• Food and retail vendors are now being signed up for the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Vendor applications and more car show information are available on the festival's Facebook page.
The annual Stratford Peach Festival – always on the third Saturday in July – is set for July 17.
