Lindsay voters say yes to hotel tax

The numbers were small but the city of Lindsay now has a hotel tax set to get started.
It came on Tuesday as nearly 90 percent of the 49 voters casting a ballot, 44 to be exact, said yes to the city's proposal to establish a small tax on visitors staying at motels and hotels in Lindsay.
The approved proposal calls for a 5 percent sales tax to be added to the cost for visitors staying at hotels, motels and even recreational vehicle parks in Lindsay.
“This tax will not be imposed on the citizens of Lindsay. Rather, it (will) be paid by the people that are visiting our hotels/motels,” Lindsay Mayor Eric Dodson stated in an online posting.
“These funds will greatly benefit Lindsay with infrastructure costs and help alleviate some of the burden that our citizens are paying for.”
Lindsay city officials say it's estimated the new tax will raise a few thousand dollars a year.
They confirm the tax revenues will go into the city's regular budget with the “bulk” of the money going to improve the local infrastructure.
•••
Other elections coming up in Garvin County include an Oklahoma Natural Gas franchise vote in Pauls Valley on July 13, while two candidates – Republican Randy Chandler, now serving in an acting capacity, and Democrat Kevin Foraker are on the ballot for a Sept. 14 vote to see who will be the next District 1 county commissioner.
