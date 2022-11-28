Lindsay woman hurt in area wreck

State troopers believe alcohol played a part in a one-vehicle accident over the weekend ending with injuries for a Lindsay woman.
On the upside Krystal Torres, 23, was later listed in fair condition after being taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Torres was alone driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra westbound on state Highway 19 when at nearly 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 the vehicle went off the road to the left at a site about three miles west of Alex in neighboring Grady County.
Reports show the vehicle rolled an unknown number of times as Torres, who troopers determined was not wearing seat belts at the time, was ejected.
Torres was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted with leg injuries.
Troopers report the cause of the accident was “alcohol-DUI” as they determined Torres' condition was “drinking, ability impaired.”
Assisting troopers at the wreck site were Ninnekah police and fire, along with Grady County sheriff's deputies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.