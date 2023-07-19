By Barry Porterfield
A film festival in Pauls Valley getting good reviews last year appears to be setting up for an even bigger red carpet roll-out when it arrives for a second go-round this October.
Helping with the Red Brick Road Film Festival is the work to establish a non-profit organization called Washita River Film Society.
Uraina Smith of Pauls Valley, who teamed with Dathan Smith of Wynnewood to create the film festival, says all early signs are pointing to an even bigger event when it rolls around the weekend of Oct. 13-15.
“We’ve got some new things in the works,” Uraina said during a recent Pauls Valley Tourism Board meeting.
“We’ve been spending a whole year promoting and attending other film festivals across the country to cross promote our festival.
“We’ve already had 60 to 80 more submissions than last year. We’re on track to have a very significant amount of submissions.”
The categories of indigenous and music videos are being added to this year’s festival.
As for 2024 the film event could be stretched out to a four-day festival and possibly include new features like a table read, where screenwriters read their work out loud while actors provide a performance.
The group’s work has also included forming the new non-profit group as Smith says the idea is to bring more to Pauls Valley.
“We want to branch out and offer more things to Pauls Valley, not just a film festival,” she said.
Documents submitted to the tourism board offers a little more.
“With the launch of the 501c3 film society we will be able to expand our reach and events that pertain to the film and multimedia industry, which also includes the possibility of a museum dedicated to films that are specific to Pauls Valley and the surrounding areas.”
As for a request for $10,000 in tourism tax funds, Smith said the idea is to promote both the film festival and non-profit group.
Although tourism board members praise the film festival they also expressed some objections to using taxpayer money for some of the items listed, such as outdoor billboards to promote the event.
“You had a very nice event last year, and it is something that can certainly grow,” said Randy McGee.
Smith adds that Justin Nimmo of Purcell, who once played the role of a Power Ranger, is the planned featured guest at this fall’s film festival.
