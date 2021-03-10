A more complete list is now available of champions from the 2021 Garvin County Junior Livestock Show held recently at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Grand Champions
Grand Champion Steer- Cordie Chandler, Stratford 4-H.
Grand Champion Heifer- Hunter Morton, Stratford FFA.
Grand Champion Barrow- Kaden Griffin, Pauls Valley FFA.
Grand Champion Gilt- Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.
Grand Champion Doe- Harli Johnson, Elmore City-Pernell 4-H.
Grand Champion Wether Goat- Megan Dutton, Lindsay 4-H.
Grand Champion Lamb- Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Grand Champions
Reserve Grand Champion Steer- Tate Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA.
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer- Grady Carter, Stratford 4-H.
Reserve Grand Champion Barrow- Karlie Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA.
Reserve Grand Champion Gilt- Addison Allen, Maysville FFA.
Reserve Grand Champion Doe- Micah Meyer, Stratford FFA.
Reserve Grand Champion Wether Goat- Matthew Dutton, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Grand Champion Lamb- Jonah Green, Wynnewood FFA.
Bronze Medallions
Bronze Steer- Lane Bell, Pauls Valley FFA.
Bronze Heifer- Mattie Richardson, Pauls Valley FFA.
Bronze Barrow- Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.
Bronze Gilt- Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.
Bronze Doe- Stonie Carroll, Lindsay 4-H.
Bronze Wether- Ty Martin, Stratford FFA.
Bronze Lamb- Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Heifers
Breed Champion Angus Heifer- Hannah Whitehouse, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Brangus Heifer- Colton Ince, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Chiania Heifer- Hunter Morton, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Gelbvieh Heifer- Kaden Cook, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Hereford Heifer- Hudson Carter, Stratford 4-H.
Breed Champion Limousin Heifer- Connor Somers, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer- Devin Morton, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Maintainer Heifer- Jaelee Korzan, Stratford 4-H.
Breed Champion Shorthorn Heifer- Makenna French, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer- Jaci McGowen, Maysville 4-H.
Breed Champion Simmental Heifer- Jase Fulks, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Simmental Influence Heifer- Chesney Dudley, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Commercial Heifer- Grady Carter, Stratford 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Heifers
Reserve Breed Champion Angus Heifer- Hannah Whitehouse, Pauls Valley FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Brangus Heifer- Colton Ince, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Chiania Heifer- Mattie Richardson, Pauls Valley FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Shorthorn Heifer- Bristol Wood, Maysville 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Heifer- Kale Cook, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Market Lambs
Breed Champion Dorset- Ty Covel, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Hair Sheep- Alana Carroll, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Hampshire- Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Natural- Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Shropshire- Cade Williams, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Southdown- Colton Ross, Elmore City-Pernell 4-H.
Breed Champion Speckle Face- Katy Price, Paoli FFA.
Breed Champion Suffolk- Ty Covel, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Crossbred- Jonah Green, Wynnewood FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Market Lambs
Reserve Breed Champion Dorset- Katy Price, Paoli FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Hair Sheep- Stonie Carroll, Lindsay 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire- Ty Covel, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Natural- Jaycee Caldwell, WW FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Shropshire- Braxton White, Stratford 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Speckle Face- Jonah Green, WW FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Crossbred- Gracey Bray, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Barrows
Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow- Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Chester Barrow- Clay Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Duroc Barrow- Kendal Bonner, Stratford 4-H.
Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow- Kaden Griffin, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Hereford Barrow- Austin Wiggins, Elmore City-Pernell FFA.
Breed Champion Poland Barrow-Halee Watson, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Spots Barrow- Madison Caldwell, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow- Keylee Patchell, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Cross Barrow- Kaden Griffin, Pauls Valley FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Barrows
Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow- Madison Rich, Stratford FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Chester Barrow- Tanner Perry, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Barrow- JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow- Karlie Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Hereford Barrow- Levi Kinsworthy, Stratford FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Poland Barrow- Parker Hinkle, Stratford 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Spot Barrow- Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow- Sydni Richardson, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Cross Barrow- Tate Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Gilts
Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt- Connor Nunn, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Chester Gilt- Skylar Davis, Elmore City-Pernell FFA.
Breed Champion Duroc Gilt- Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Hereford Gilt- Lana Lane, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Hampshire Gilt- Cayden Chapman, Elmore City-Pernell FFA.
Breed Champion Landrace Gilt- Nicole Keesee, Elmore City-Pernell FFA.
Breed Champion Poland Gilt- JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Breed Champion Spot Gilt- Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt- Sydni Richardson, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Commercial Gilt- Addison Allen, Maysville FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Gilts:
Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt- Sydni Richardson, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Chester Gilt- Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Gilt- JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire Gilt- Isaiah Lopez, Wynnewood FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Spot Gilt- JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt- Alexi Anderson, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Gilt- Parker Nunley, Lindsay FFA.
Scholarship Winners
Kaden Cook- Lindsay FFA.
Kade McGowen- Maysville FFA.
Mattie Richardson- Pauls Valley FFA.
Alexi Anderson- Lindsay FFA.
Tate Schwerdtfeger- Stratford FFA.
