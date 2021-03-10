A more complete list is now available of champions from the 2021 Garvin County Junior Livestock Show held recently at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.

Grand Champions

Grand Champion Steer- Cordie Chandler, Stratford 4-H.

Grand Champion Heifer- Hunter Morton, Stratford FFA.

Grand Champion Barrow- Kaden Griffin, Pauls Valley FFA.

Grand Champion Gilt- Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.

Grand Champion Doe- Harli Johnson, Elmore City-Pernell 4-H.

Grand Champion Wether Goat- Megan Dutton, Lindsay 4-H.

Grand Champion Lamb- Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Grand Champions

Reserve Grand Champion Steer- Tate Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer- Grady Carter, Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow- Karlie Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Gilt- Addison Allen, Maysville FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Doe- Micah Meyer, Stratford FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Wether Goat- Matthew Dutton, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Lamb- Jonah Green, Wynnewood FFA.

Bronze Medallions

Bronze Steer- Lane Bell, Pauls Valley FFA.

Bronze Heifer- Mattie Richardson, Pauls Valley FFA.

Bronze Barrow- Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.

Bronze Gilt- Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.

Bronze Doe- Stonie Carroll, Lindsay 4-H.

Bronze Wether- Ty Martin, Stratford FFA.

Bronze Lamb- Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Heifers

Breed Champion Angus Heifer- Hannah Whitehouse, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Brangus Heifer- Colton Ince, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Chiania Heifer- Hunter Morton, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Gelbvieh Heifer- Kaden Cook, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Hereford Heifer- Hudson Carter, Stratford 4-H.

Breed Champion Limousin Heifer- Connor Somers, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer- Devin Morton, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Maintainer Heifer- Jaelee Korzan, Stratford 4-H.

Breed Champion Shorthorn Heifer- Makenna French, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer- Jaci McGowen, Maysville 4-H.

Breed Champion Simmental Heifer- Jase Fulks, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Simmental Influence Heifer- Chesney Dudley, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Commercial Heifer- Grady Carter, Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Heifers

Reserve Breed Champion Angus Heifer- Hannah Whitehouse, Pauls Valley FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Brangus Heifer- Colton Ince, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Chiania Heifer- Mattie Richardson, Pauls Valley FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Shorthorn Heifer- Bristol Wood, Maysville 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Heifer- Kale Cook, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Market Lambs

Breed Champion Dorset- Ty Covel, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Hair Sheep- Alana Carroll, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Hampshire- Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Natural- Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Shropshire- Cade Williams, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Southdown- Colton Ross, Elmore City-Pernell 4-H.

Breed Champion Speckle Face- Katy Price, Paoli FFA.

Breed Champion Suffolk- Ty Covel, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Crossbred- Jonah Green, Wynnewood FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Market Lambs

Reserve Breed Champion Dorset- Katy Price, Paoli FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Hair Sheep- Stonie Carroll, Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire- Ty Covel, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Natural- Jaycee Caldwell, WW FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Shropshire- Braxton White, Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Speckle Face- Jonah Green, WW FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Crossbred- Gracey Bray, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Barrows

Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow- Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Chester Barrow- Clay Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Duroc Barrow- Kendal Bonner, Stratford 4-H.

Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow- Kaden Griffin, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Hereford Barrow- Austin Wiggins, Elmore City-Pernell FFA.

Breed Champion Poland Barrow-Halee Watson, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Spots Barrow- Madison Caldwell, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow- Keylee Patchell, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Cross Barrow- Kaden Griffin, Pauls Valley FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Barrows

Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow- Madison Rich, Stratford FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Chester Barrow- Tanner Perry, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Barrow- JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow- Karlie Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Hereford Barrow- Levi Kinsworthy, Stratford FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Poland Barrow- Parker Hinkle, Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Spot Barrow- Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow- Sydni Richardson, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Cross Barrow- Tate Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Gilts

Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt- Connor Nunn, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Chester Gilt- Skylar Davis, Elmore City-Pernell FFA.

Breed Champion Duroc Gilt- Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Hereford Gilt- Lana Lane, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Hampshire Gilt- Cayden Chapman, Elmore City-Pernell FFA.

Breed Champion Landrace Gilt- Nicole Keesee, Elmore City-Pernell FFA.

Breed Champion Poland Gilt- JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Breed Champion Spot Gilt- Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt- Sydni Richardson, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Commercial Gilt- Addison Allen, Maysville FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Gilts:

Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt- Sydni Richardson, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Chester Gilt- Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Gilt- JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire Gilt- Isaiah Lopez, Wynnewood FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Spot Gilt- JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt- Alexi Anderson, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Gilt- Parker Nunley, Lindsay FFA.

Scholarship Winners

Kaden Cook- Lindsay FFA.

Kade McGowen- Maysville FFA.

Mattie Richardson- Pauls Valley FFA.

Alexi Anderson- Lindsay FFA.

Tate Schwerdtfeger- Stratford FFA.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you