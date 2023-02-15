Little drama comes in porn sentence

In a quiet and drama free way a Pauls Valley man learned his fate for taking part in an online group viewing of child pornography last year.
Restrained by handcuffs and chains, Warren Gilbert, 59, sat in a Garvin County District courtroom briefly visiting with his attorney before it was announced late last week he is receiving a life term with seven of those years in prison.
It was nearly a year ago when Gilbert’s arrest and subsequent 14 criminal charges brought the horrors of a dark network of child porn enthusiasts out into the light.
His arrest last April led investigators to electronic devices in his Pauls Valley apartment showing there had been at least two online Zoom meetings with other co-conspirators in at least three other states and maybe even outside the country.
One of them was Neal Garith, 40, of Maryland, who is believed to have been the “sponsor” in two online meetings, one on Feb. 23 and the other March 5, 2022, with all participants viewing child porn.
Some of the videos being watched by the group were extreme as they showed children as young as a few weeks old being sexually abused by adult men.
One of the devices found showed three- and five-year-old children being raped and sodomized in a Baltimore basement.
The children’s parents were later arrested as authorities learned the youngsters had been tied up in the basement and “rented out” to be raped.
Garith later admitted he was either involved with the two children or had negotiated with the parents for the kids.
The drama was at a much higher level when, after being transported to Pauls Valley, Garith was sentenced here in December after throwing himself on the mercy of the court.
With the emotions and loud cries spilling out into a local courtroom from both Garith and his supporters looking on, he was given a life sentence in prison.
There truly was no surprise with Gilbert’s sentence as it came long before any courtroom scene thanks to a plea agreement with state prosecutors.
Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner said he views it as a life sentence even though most of it for Gilbert was suspended.
Miner says the big difference in the sentence for Gilbert and the one given to Garith was the level of their participation in these online views.
“He was not broadcasting child pornography,” Miner said, referring to Gilbert. “He was participating in watching child pornography.
“Mr. Garith was broadcasting child pornography across multiple states. Mr. Gilbert is a pedophile participant in Pauls Valley on a Zoom call.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.